Glastonbury organisers apologise for livestream chaos

Glastonbury organisers have described as “unacceptable” the technical issues that led to two-hour delays accessing the festival’s livestreamed charity event on Saturday night.

Event producer and promoter Driift Live said yesterday it had the “heaviest of hearts” and was “mortified” that people were “locked out” of the feed and unable to use their access codes.

A statement said: “For last night’s failings, we would like to apologise to Glastonbury Festival, to all the amazing artists who gave their time to perform, and to all the backstage crew and partners who worked so hard with us over many months to make this historic show a reality.

“Most importantly, we apologise unreservedly to all of you who had your plans upset.”

Coldplay, Haim and Kano were among the acts on the bill for the show, which had been due to start at 7pm.

It was pre-recorded on some of the stages used at Glastonbury Festival, which has been postponed since the last event in 2019.

Technical issues meant many people were not able to access the stream until close to 9pm. Ticketholders reported they were unable to watch the event due to an “invalid codes” error message. Tickets to access the livestream cost £20 (€23).

Following the delay, Driift announced it was providing a free link for everyone including non-ticketholders to watch.

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis also apologised for the technical issues.

She tweeted: “I am so sorry about the problems with the stream tonight. If you weren’t able to get on, I’m told that the new link is working.

“We will obviously make sure we show the whole film again from tomorrow too and give you the chance to catch up on any bits you missed. I really hope you can enjoy the rest of it tonight. And, again, I’m just so sorry to anyone who’s had issues.”

Coldplay delivered an energetic performance from in front of the Pyramid Stage which included hits such as The Scientist, Viva La Vida and Clocks.

Also on the bill, Damon Albarn paid tribute to Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, following his death last year.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood debuted music from their new project, the Smile.