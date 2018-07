A young girl has died in hospital following reports she was thrown from a bouncy castle, police in the UK said.

The incident happened on Gorleston beach at around 11am this morning, according to Norfolk Police.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, the local authority and police is under way.

More to follow...

Press Association