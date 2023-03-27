| 8.2°C Dublin

Girl injured in attack by pack of dogs as four animals seized and three people arrested

Liam James

A girl in Manchester was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

Police seized four of the animals and arrested three people on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog.

