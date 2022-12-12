| -2.4°C Dublin

Girl (13) leukaemia-free after revolutionary treatment

Alyssa is doing well after her treatment. Photo: PA Expand

Aine Fox

A 13-year-old girl who relapsed with a particular type of blood cancer is now leukaemia-free after a world-first use of what scientists have described as the most sophisticated cell engineering to date.

Alyssa, whose family did not wish to give their surname, said she felt that taking the experimental new treatment for the disease would help others, adding “of course I’m going to do it”.

