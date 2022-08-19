Giggs finishes up testimony in witness box as trial hears X-rated love poem he sent to his former girlfriend

Ryan Giggs wrote a poem to his ex-girlfriend in which he told her that “pulling you was my greatest ever coo [sic]”, a court heard.

The former Manchester United footballer and Wales manager has been giving evidence since Tuesday and gave his last yesterday.

Lawyers read out gushing messages between the then couple. Among them was the rhyming note that was sent in the early stages of their relationship.

Mr Giggs’s verse begins: “My darling Kate. Unequivocally, our love was fate,” and ends with him referring to his genitalia as a “totem pole”.

It was written in response to a poem by Kate Greville to him, which included the line “every day you do me proud, because you’re well endowed”.

Mr Giggs also professed to love her “more than all my Premier League appearances, which is a lot”, Ms Greville said that her “favourite place in the world” was “in the little crevice” under his chin.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard that online stalking was commonplace in their relationship.

Manchester Crown Court was told that the ex-footballer sent Ms Greville a message saying he would “stalk her like mad” if he did not talk to her.

Mr Giggs said: “It just meant we were checking up on each other... it was just common in our relationship.”

Yesterday morning Mr Giggs denied headbutting his ex-partner after “completely losing his self-control”.

Prosecutor Peter Wright QC asked Giggs about the statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

The prosecutor said: “The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Mr Wright said: “Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self control.”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister Emma. The ex-Wales manager told the court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her (Ms Greville) emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright said: “Or is it in fact that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

Mr Wright said: “You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Mr Wright asked: “Why were you blaming Emma?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright said to Giggs in court: “You were seeking to persuade her not to make the complaint?” Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright reminded him of the 999 call Emma Greville made from the house, which started with her saying: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

The call operator asked: “Who assaulted who?”, with Giggs heard in the background saying: “You f****** caused this.”

Mr Wright asked Giggs: “You could hear her speaking on the phone?” “Yes,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright said: “Why didn’t you say ‘that’s rubbish’ or ‘what are you talking about?’”

Giggs replied: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright added: “Or why didn’t you say ‘it was an accident’?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Emma Greville went on to say in the 999 call: “He has just headbutted her in the face. Ryan, I’m saying anything I want to f****** say. You have headbutted my sister.”

Mr Wright said to Giggs in court: “You were seeking to persuade her not to make the complaint?” Giggs said: “Yes.”

“Why?” asked Mr Wright.

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright said: “What you did, I suggest, was you sought to use emotional influence on her, didn’t you?” Giggs replied: “No.” Mr Wright said: “Emotional blackmail, wasn’t it?”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

Mr Wright said Emma Greville also said during the 999 call: “I don’t care if your daughter is 17. I don’t care about your daughter.”

He asked Giggs: “You were seeking here to dissuade her from making that complaint?”

“Yes,” said Giggs.

The former Wales boss agreed with Mr Wright that his “demeanour had changed” by the time police arrived.

Mr Wright reminded Giggs that he told an officer: “I have hit her in the lip.”

The prosecutor asked: “Why not say it was an accident?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, between assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma (26).