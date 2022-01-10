Giant skeleton of 10-metre-long sea dragon found in inland lagoon

Scientists are sharing details about one of the “greatest finds” in palaeontological history after the skeleton of a 180-million-year-old sea dragon was discovered in Rutland, England.

Measuring 10 metres long, and with a skull weighing approximately one tonne, the ichthyosaur is the biggest and most complete fossil of any marine reptile found in Britain.

The discovery was made by Joe Davis, an employee of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, during a routine draining of a lagoon at Rutland Water last February.

Ichthyosaurs were marine reptiles that lived in Britain and Ireland 250 million years ago and became extinct 90 million years ago.

The animal was characterised by its large teeth and eyes and ranged in size from one to more than 25 metres. It was first identified in the 19th century by the palaeontologist Mary Anning.

Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist who has studied the species, said: “Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK. It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history.

“Not only is it the largest ichthyosaur skeleton ever found in Britain, but it is also the most complete skeleton of a large prehistoric reptile ever discovered in the UK.

“And yes, that includes dinosaurs,” he added.

When they first spotted the remains poking out of some clay, team members at Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust were unsure about their origins and suggested that they could simply be pipes.

After speaking to Rutland council, experts from the University of Leicester were called and the ichthyosaur skeleton was identified.

The remains were dug out by a team of expert palaeontologists from around the UK in August and September.

The skeleton was surrounded by the remains of ammonites and belemnites, squid-like animals, which may have been feasting on the animal’s remains. Scientists said the discovery could give them a better understanding of their ecosystems.

Although two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were found during the initial construction of Rutland Water in the 1970s, experts said it was unusual to find a specimen of this kind in the midlands. Remains are usually found across the Jurassic (south) and Yorkshire coasts.

Dr Mark Evans of the British Antarctic Survey said it is a “highly significant discovery both nationally and internationally”.

Fossilised fragmentary icthyosaur remains have been found in Northern Ireland, but none in the Republic.

The excavation of the remains will feature in BBC Two’s Digging For Britain tomorrow at 8pm.

