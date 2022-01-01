Ghislaine Maxwell ‘won’t name names to reduce prison time’, says her brother

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has insisted she won’t ‘flip’ and name names to receive less jail time.

Ian Maxwell says he does not think his sister will help prosecutors convict others close to Jeffrey Epstein as she awaits sentencing for sex trafficking.

Mr Maxwell made the remarks yesterday in his first TV interview since Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted by a jury of helping Epstein abuse young girls.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “The prosecution has said that they have never made her any offer and she has never made them any offer. I don’t think that’s going to change.

“I don’t know what Ghislaine has to say about anyone else.

“Her position is she did not participate or was aware of these terrible activities, so her logical position must be that’s to be continued.

“Therefore why is she suddenly going to start producing names or who knows what. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Earlier Mr Maxwell said his sibling’s trial was not fair and he thinks an appeal against the verdict will succeed.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is essentially going to be on legal grounds, both in terms of pre-trial process and indeed the trial process itself.”

Asked what he made of the testimonies made against his sister, Mr Maxwell said: “(They were) heartrending testimonies. But, notwithstanding the testimony, my own view is that Ghislaine had nothing to do with it.

“These were (Jeffrey) Epstein’s crimes and he’s not here to pay that price, and she has been made to pay the price that he should have paid.”

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 and was later pronounced dead in hospital. The disgraced financier was being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

Pressed on whether the women who testified against Ghislaine were lying, Mr Maxwell replied: “Of course, the prosecution didn’t put into evidence the prior interviews they had with these accusers, which showed a completely different case.

“Memory is faulty, and so, in my view, the trial that has occurred was not a fair trial from Ghislaine’s perspective. And that is why she’s going to appeal, and I think she’ll be successful.”

Maxwell faces the rest of her life in jail for helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to disgraced financier Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

One of Ms Maxwell’s accusers has already called for other people to be “held accountable” following the conviction of the predatory socialite.

Virginia Roberts, who has brought a civil sex case against Britain’s Prince Andrew and features in an infamous photograph with Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, said she has “faith” others will face justice.

Ms Roberts claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has denied all the allegations.

Following Maxwell’s conviction Ms Roberts said: “I hope that this is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Her attorney has told The Miami Herald that they do not know why prosecutors chose to build their case on just four of the alleged victims.

One theory is that they felt including testimony from Ms Roberts may complicate the case with extra actors, jurisdictions, and other details, rather than sticking to a more straightforward narrative that lays out criminal wrongdoing.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who represents 20 other accusers of Epstein, has said it was now a matter of having to “wait and see” if the civil sexual assault case in the US against Andrew ever gets to trial.

