Ghislaine Maxwell used me as bait to lure girls, says UK socialite Victoria Hervey

British socialite Victoria Hervey has suggested she was “used as bait” by Ghislaine Maxwell to “find however many girls were needed” to entertain Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.

Ms Hervey’s comment was made in an ITV documentary screened last night, and in a separate interview, for ITV’s Lorraine, she described Maxwell as a “victim” who has become a “scapegoat” as “there is no-one else to blame”.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and a friend of Prince Andrew, was convicted on December 29 of procuring teenage girls for Epstein to abuse and will be sentenced this summer.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Ms Hervey, who socialised with Maxwell, Epstein and Andrew in the early 2000s, told the documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew And The Paedophile: “Jeffrey was really the frontman and Ghislaine was the accomplice. You know, it was kind of like a Batman and Robin and they were a double act. I don’t think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine.”

She added: “I think he just kind of sat – sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing and go, you know, find however many girls were needed, you know, to entertain his friends.

“I think I was pretty much used as bait, you know, looking back at it. You know, I was like, really, young and naive.”

Ms Hervey was a staple in newspapers and magazines at the time and was dubbed an “It Girl”.

During her interview on Lorraine, she said about Maxwell: “She was a victim that then became the accomplice as her role changed in that relationship.”



