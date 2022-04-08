Getting boosted almost halves the symptomatic period for Omicron infection

Symptoms of Omicron last around half as long as a common cold for people who have had their booster vaccine, a study suggests.

Scientists at King’s College London studied 62,000 vaccinated people during the ­Omicron outbreak.

They found that those who had received three doses of a vaccine reported symptoms that lasted an average of 4.4 days.

By comparison, symptoms from a cold tend to last about seven to 10 days.

The study also found that the average duration of symptoms for an Omicron infection was 3.3 days shorter than for a Delta infection among people who had been boosted.

However, if only two doses were received, Omicron symptoms lasted 8.3 days while a Delta infection lingered for 9.6 days.

The findings suggest that getting boosted nearly halves the symptomatic period of an Omicron infection, and knocks more than two days off a Delta infection.

Professor Ana Valdes, an honorary professor at King’s said: “Although there is still a wide range of duration and severity of symptoms with Omicron, for vaccinated individuals we find on average a shorter duration of symptoms.

“This suggests that the incubation time and period of infectiousness for Omicron may also be shorter.”

Researchers studied people who signed up to the ZOE Covid symptoms tracker app, and who tested positive last year between June 1 and November 27, when Delta was dominant, or from December 22, 2021 to January 17, 2022, when the Omicron variant was sweeping Britain.

They found that Omicron patients were 25pc less likely to be admitted to hospital than Delta patients – with fewer than one in 50 Omicron patients (1.9pc) ending up in hospital, compared with one in 38 of those infected with Delta.

Those who caught Omicron during the wave were also 2.5 times more likely to recover within one week of the onset of symptoms than people who caught the virus during the Delta wave.

Those infected with Omicron were around half as likely to display at least one out of the three classic Covid symptoms – fever, loss of smell and ­persistent cough – compared with individuals who caught Delta.

Fewer people suffered debilitating symptoms, such as brain fog, eye burning, dizziness, fever, and headaches, during the Omicron wave.

