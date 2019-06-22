Police were called to the home of Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds in the early hours yesterday after a neighbour heard screaming during an apparent row between the couple.

'Get out of my flat' - police called to row at Boris Johnson home

Ms Symonds was reportedly heard telling Mr Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

A neighbour made a recording of the row before dialling 999, saying they were concerned for Ms Symonds's safety.

The neighbour, who is not identified, then passed the recording to 'The Guardian' newspaper.

The reports came on the eve of the first party hustings event between Mr Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, when the two contenders for the Tory leadership will be questioned by members.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to a flat in south London at 12.24am yesterday after receiving a call from a person "concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

Ms Symonds (31), a former Conservative Party press chief, has been living at the flat with Mr Johnson (55), the former foreign secretary, since he split from his wife last year.

According to 'The Guardian', Mr Johnson can be heard on the neighbour's recording refusing to leave the flat and saying "get off my ****ing laptop" before a loud crashing noise.

Ms Symonds is reported to have told Mr Johnson he had ruined a sofa with red wine and said: "You just don't care for anything because you're spoilt. You have no care for money or anything."

The neighbour said there was a noise like the smashing of plates, followed by "a couple of very loud screams".

The neighbour said they knocked on the front door three times and after receiving no response called the police.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

Mr Johnson's campaign team declined to comment.

Mr Johnson was photographed leaving the flat at 11.10am, before addressing Conservative councillors at an event in London.

Today Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson will face Conservative Party members in Birmingham in the first of 16 regional hustings events before the membership picks a winner in a month's time.

