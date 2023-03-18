| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

George, Charlotte and Louis expected to join King Charles for coronation procession

The three children will take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey Expand

Close

The three children will take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey

The three children will take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey

The three children will take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey

PA reporter

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey which will follow King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to accompany the King and Queen Consort as they leave the Abbey after the service, the Times reported.

Most Watched

Privacy