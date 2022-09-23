Genetically engineered herpes virus ‘can destroy cancer cells’

Terminally ill cancer patients have seen their tumours completely eradicated or shrunk after being treated with a genetically engineered version of the herpes virus.

Scientists at the Institute for Cancer Research (ICR) in London have developed a new therapy which infects and destroys cancer cells while also rallying the immune system.

In early trials to assess the safety of the therapy, one-quarter of patients with end-of-life cancer saw their tumours stop growing, shrink or disappear completely.

Krzysztof Wojkowski (39), a builder from west London who had no treatment options left after developing a salivary gland tumour, has been cancer-free for two years since taking part in the trial at the Royal Marsden in London in 2020.

“I was told there were no options left for me and I was receiving end-of-life care,” he said.

“I had injections every two weeks for five weeks which completely eradicated my cancer.

“I’ve been cancer free for two years now. It’s a true miracle, there is no other word to describe it.

“I’ve been able to work as a builder again and spend time with my family, there’s nothing I can’t do.”

The genetically engineered virus – called RP2 – is injected directly into the tumour where it multiplies, causing cancer cells to burst from within.

It also blocks a protein called CTLA-4 which dials down the immune system, and gives the body more of a chance to fight off the cancer.

In addition, the virus also produces molecules which spark the immune system into action against cancer.

The therapy was tested on 39 patients with cancers including skin, oesophageal and head and neck cancer who had exhausted all other treatments. Results showed that around one-quarter saw a benefit.

Study leader Kevin Harrington, professor of biological cancer therapies at the ICR, said: “Our study shows that a genetically engineered, cancer-killing virus can deliver a one-two punch against tumours – directly destroying cancer cells from within while also calling in the immune system against them.”

