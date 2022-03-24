GB news pundit claims Rachael Blackmore is British

Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard celebrates winning The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase race during day four of the Cheltenham Festival 2022. Picture: Getty

British TV reporters often take credit for the success of Irish sporting stars and the latest gaffe hit new heights as Tipperary's Rachael Blackmore was hailed as one of the “greatest Britons”.

The comment was made on the pro-Brexit GB News TV channel by contributor Dawn Neesom, as she named Blackmore, who is from Killenaule in Co Tipperary, as one of her “greatest Britons” on on the ‘Dan Wootton Tonight’ show.

It was a mistake that deserved at least a clarification, but instead GB News celebrated the moment as they tweeted out the clip on their official Twitter page.

Neesom said: “My greatest Briton is Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Lovely pictures of her today back home in Ireland with her winning horse and the little Gold Cup.”

Later, Newsom responded on Twitter, saying: “We nominate all nationalities for both every week. They are just shorthand titles for heroes and zeroes. Watch the show. 9-11 every weekday”, followed by a winking smiley face.

It was the latest in a long list of British TV channels saluting success for Irish sporting stars and claiming they are one of their own, with Blackmore joining an illustrious list that also includes Bray boxing star Katie Taylor and Offaly golfing giant Shane Lowry.×

Meanwhile, Blackmore has been lavished with praise after an appearance on BBC, as she looked back over a year that saw her claim Cheltenham and Grand National glory on British shores.

"It has been an incredible 12 months, it really has," she said. "I felt that in Cheltenham, I was just thinking to myself it's not 12 months since the Grand National in Aintree. I just feel incredibly lucky, I really really do."