Gascoigne told police he sloppily kissed 'a fat lass' on the lips 'to boost her confidence', court hears

Ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne sexually assaulted a train passenger by planting a "sloppy", drunken kiss on her lips and later told police he did it to boost her confidence, a court has heard.

The 52-year-old denies a single count of sexual assault, said to have happened on a York to Newcastle train in August 2018.

William Mousley QC, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court the alleged victim noticed a man in the row behind her who was drunk.

After she had tried to move away from the former footballer, she sat looking out of the window and he tapped her on the arm. "He put his hands on her cheeks and kissed her forcibly and sloppily on the lips," Mr Mousley said.

She called police after getting off the train and he told officers on the phone "he had, in his words, 'kissed a fat lass'," Mr Mousley said.

The trial continues.

