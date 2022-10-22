Gas seen in baby’s X-ray consistent with air injection, trial of Lucy Letby, nurse accused of baby murders, told

Dr Owen Arthurs, a paediatric radiologist, arrives at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence in the Lucy Letby murder trial. Photo: pa

A line of gas in front of the spine was an “unusual finding” on the postmortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard.

Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was “consistent with, but not diagnostic, of air having been administered”.

Ms Letby (32) is said by the prosecution to have injected air into the bloodstream of the newborn twin, Child A, who later collapsed and died on the evening of June 8, 2015, just more than 24 hours after his premature birth.

Ms Letby is on trial accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Jurors were told Dr Arthurs, professor of radiology at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, had been instructed to review X-rays taken of Child A – when alive and after death – as well as other babies in the investigation.

Looking at one of the postmortem X-rays, he highlighted to the court there was gas within the bowel – a normal feature, he said – and also the heart.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC asked: “Anything unusual about the X-ray?”

Dr Arthurs replied: “You can also see a line of gas just in front of the spine. That is an unusual finding.”

He said such an image would not be seen in deaths by natural causes but had been documented in cases of road traffic accidents and sepsis infection.

He went on: “In my opinion, this was an unusual appearance. In the absence of any other explanation this appearance is consistent with, but not diagnostic, of air having been administered.”

Dr Arthurs said he could not say from the image alone that an air embolism – a gas bubble which enters a blood vessel – was the cause of Child A’s death.

The court has heard previously that Child A did not have intravenous fluids for up to four hours on June 8 before he received glucose through a “long line” plastic tube at 8.05pm – shortly after the defendant came on duty.

Earlier on the shift, a cannula to a blood vessel stopped working, followed by two failed attempts to correctly insert a catheter in the belly button.

Dr Arthurs told the court it was “possible” that gas could have been introduced by one of those above devices.

Mr Johnson asked: “Have you ever seen this much gas in a baby that has not been explained?”

Dr Arthurs replied: “Only in one other case.”

Mr Johnson said: “One of the other children in this case?”

“That’s right,” replied the medic.

The radiologist also reviewed the X-rays of Child A’s twin sister, Child B, who the prosecution says Ms Letby attempted to murder via an injection of air on the following night shift at the neonatal unit.

Dr Arthurs said he found “no significant abnormalities” on her radiographic images, including on a X-ray taken 40 minutes after Child B suffered a sudden collapse, which the prosecution says Ms Letby was responsible for.

Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial was adjourned until Monday morning.