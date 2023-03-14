| 1.7°C Dublin

Gary Lineker delighted to be reinstated as show host after a ‘surreal’ few days

Ex-BBC director-general Greg Dyke said the announcement was ‘like a 5-0 win’ for Lineker against the BBC

Gary Lineker will be back in the 'Match of the Day' presenter's chair this Saturday night. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters Expand
Close

Josh Payne

The BBC has apologised after an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker ended with the presenter reinstated as host of Match of the Day.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said he recognised “the potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance” after a “difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters, and most importantly, our audiences”.

