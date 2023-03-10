| 1.1°C Dublin

Gary Lineker accused of playing down the Holocaust with comparison to ‘1930s Germany’ as asylum row intensifies

The TV presenter has described Britain’s policy toward asylum seekers as ‘immeasurably cruel’

Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to talk to him following comments he made about the British government's new asylum policy. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire Expand

Gary Lineker leaves his home in London following reports that the BBC is to talk to him following comments he made about the British government's new asylum policy. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Sam Blewett

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused former England international footballer Gary Lineker of diminishing the tragedy of the Holocaust as ministers engaged in an open row with the BBC presenter over his criticism of their asylum plans.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt accused UK Labour of “borrowing from the Gary Lineker playbook” by being the “party of goal hangers” taking easy shots against the government.

