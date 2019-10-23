Gardai investigating possibility of 'Irish link' after 39 bodies found in lorry container in Essex

The group includes 38 adults and one young person aged in their teens. The driver (25), from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) are leading the probe here to establish whether the truck travelled through Ireland.

They are liaising with British authorities.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader, Dara Calleary, said important questions arose since there were reports that the container arrived in the UK via the Welsh port of Holyhead.

"It is important that Ireland does not become seen as a 'soft touch' for people trafficking," Mr Calleary told the Dáil.

Police cordon at the road leading to the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Taoiseach echoed the expressions of sympathy from the Fianna Fáil deputy leader and the Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, later added his voice to these.

Mr Varadkar said the discovery of 39 people dead in a lorry container in Essex was a terrible tragedy.

He said the Irish authorities needed more information on the issue of whether the truck travelled via Ireland to enter the UK. Mr Varadkar promised that any information to that effect would be fully investigated.

In a statement issued to media, Essex Police said; "We were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am this morning Wednesday 23 October following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens."

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

"I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

More to follow

