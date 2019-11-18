Gangster 'Dublin Jimmy' died from cardiac event after arrest, inquest told

A convicted criminal considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture of a Northern Ireland businessman died from a suspected "cardiac event" after being handcuffed during his arrest, an inquest heard.

Cyril McGuinness, known as "Dublin Jimmy", was seen to smoke three cigarettes and drink a cup of tea while sitting on a sofa following his arrest at around 7am in the Buxton area of Derbyshire on November 8.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court was told McGuinness, who "already had a diseased heart" collapsed 60-90 minutes later at the address on Rockfield Road and was pronounced dead at around 10am.

Police called an ambulance and attempted resuscitation immediately but the 54-year-old died almost three hours after his arrest.

