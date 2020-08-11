Gandhi’s gold-plated glasses could go for €55,000 at auction

A pair of eyeglasses believed to have once belonged to Mohandas ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi are expected to fetch £50,000 (€55,000) at auction decades after the pacifist Indian independence leader gave them as a gift.

The gold-plated, circular-rimmed spectacles are going under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions later this month.

Gandhi was known for giving away “his old or unwanted pairs”, the auctioneers said.

The seller’s uncle was working for British Petroleum in South Africa and met Gandhi when he was taking a tour.

Auctioneers have verified the glasses’ authenticity.

The owner didn’t quite realise their value and put them in the auction house’s mail slot where they dangled for a weekend, said auctioneer Andy Stowe.

When Stowe explained to the seller – a man in his 80s – that he would place a guide price of £15,000 (€16,600) on the item, he could sense the shock.

“The line went very quiet for a moment,’’ Stowe said. “I think he thought I was joking.’’

Pre-sale bids stand at £50,000.

