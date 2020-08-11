| 14.6°C Dublin

Gandhi’s gold-plated glasses could go for €55,000 at auction

Ghandi's glasses (East Bristol Auctions/PA) Expand

Close

Ghandi's glasses (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

Ghandi's glasses (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

PA

Ghandi's glasses (East Bristol Auctions/PA)

Shaun Smith

A pair of eyeglasses believed to have once belonged to Mohandas ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi are expected to fetch £50,000 (€55,000) at auction decades after the pacifist Indian independence leader gave them as a gift.

The gold-plated, circular-rimmed spectacles are going under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions later this month.

Gandhi was known for giving away “his old or unwanted pairs”, the auctioneers said.

The seller’s uncle was working for British Petroleum in South Africa and met Gandhi when he was taking a tour.

Auctioneers have verified the glasses’ authenticity.

The owner didn’t quite realise their value and put them in the auction house’s mail slot where they dangled for a weekend, said auctioneer Andy Stowe.

When Stowe explained to the seller – a man in his 80s – that he would place a guide price of £15,000 (€16,600) on the item, he could sense the shock.

“The line went very quiet for a moment,’’ Stowe said. “I think he thought I was joking.’’

Pre-sale bids stand at £50,000.

Read More

Herald

Related Content

Our reader is not alone in suffering at the hands of a bullying mother

Life

Dear Mary: Should I finally cut my ties with my bullying mother?

I watched  Normal People during lockdown and it caused me to dwell on the words of Marianne who announced at one stage "I'm damaged goods". I am a 50-year-old married lady with a wonderful husband and three gorgeous children. I came from a large family and growing up I always worked very hard at home and at school. Fortunately I went on to college and as a result built a very successful career, which I absolutely enjoy but have to work very hard at, which is not an issue.