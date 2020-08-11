Gandhi’s gold-plated glasses could go for €55,000 at auction

Life
Dear Mary: Should I finally cut my ties with my bullying mother?
I watched Normal People during lockdown and it caused me to dwell on the words of Marianne who announced at one stage "I'm damaged goods". I am a 50-year-old married lady with a wonderful husband and three gorgeous children. I came from a large family and growing up I always worked very hard at home and at school. Fortunately I went on to college and as a result built a very successful career, which I absolutely enjoy but have to work very hard at, which is not an issue.