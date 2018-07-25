Fury as 'nanny state' warns tourists to stay out of the sun
Warnings to holiday makers to stay out of the sun, with temperatures in parts of Britain expected to rise above 35C (95F), has led to a furious response from tourism bosses.
Monday was the hottest day so far of 2018 in the UK with a high of 33.3C recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk. But it is set to get even hotter, with temperatures expected to peak tomorrow and Friday thanks to a plume of air dubbed the 'Mediterranean Melt'.
Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, fears warnings could have an impact on the economy. "It's nanny state with the biggest capital N you could possibly print," he said.
A respite from the heat could arrive with thunderstorms in eastern areas.
An amber "heat health watch" warning has been issued for parts of England.
Irish Independent