Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom, Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

Former Tory leader William Hague arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

At 4.50am on the day of her funeral the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Reuters

People gather on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London. Reuters

Crowds gather at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PA

A Yeomen of the Guard (right) and Gentlemen at Arms members take their positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral. PA

The crowd in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PA

A veteran drinks from a flask on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. Reuters

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey. Reuters

Members of the public in The Mall, central London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday. Reuters

Tom Parker Bowles (right) arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. PA

Guests arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. PA

Memorabilia depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

Police officers are seen on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

A member of the public standing next to a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, Berkshire ahead of Queen Elizabeth II state funeral on Monday. PA

The state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place this morning in London, with world dignitaries and world leaders from Joe Biden to Micheál Martin arriving ahead of the service.

For those members of the British public who can’t make it to London in person to line the streets, the funeral is expected to be the biggest TV event since Princess Diana’s service 25 years ago.

The queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey starting at 11am and will be followed by a national two-minute silence.

Some 2,000 people will attend the funeral, including leaders from around the world and the queen’s great grandchildren Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who will walk behind the Queen’s coffin with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The funeral of Princess Diana, who died aged 36 after a car crash in Paris in 1997, was watched by 31 million people in the UK. It has been estimated that the global viewership for that service was 2.5 billion.

No royal or sporting event since 1997 has been able to match such high ratings.

The service is expected to conclude by midday.

The ‘Last Post’ bugle ceremony will mark the end of the service and it will be followed by a two-minute national silence.

Following the funeral service, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken by procession to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner. The king and members of the royal family will lead the procession.

The coffin will then be taken by hearse to Windsor Castle and from there another procession will take place to St George's Chapel in Windsor. The journey to Windsor is expected to take over two hours.

At 4pm the Royal family will attend a committal service at St George's chapel, which will end with the coffin being lowered into a vault.

Later this evening, at a private service, Queen Elizabeth will be interred at King George VI’s memorial chapel, inside St George's Chapel. The queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

President Michael D. Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid their respects at the catafalque of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London.

Mr Higgins and Mr Martin, along with their wives Sabina and Mary, attended the lying-in-state of the queen. Also present was Martin Fraser, the Irish ambassador to Britain.

The funeral service will be aired on RTÉ One television, as well as the RTÉ News channel and RTÉ player from 10.30am until 12.30pm today. The service will also be aired on BBC One from 8am today.

More to follow...