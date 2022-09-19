Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophe Trudeau arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Britain's Princess Beatrice walks outside Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom, Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

Former Tory leader William Hague arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

At 4.50am on the day of her funeral the final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Reuters

People gather on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London. Reuters

A Yeomen of the Guard (right) and Gentlemen at Arms members take their positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral. PA

The crowd in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PA

A veteran drinks from a flask on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. Reuters

Members of the public in The Mall, central London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday. Reuters

Tom Parker Bowles (right) arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. PA

Memorabilia depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

Police officers are seen on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

A member of the public standing next to a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, Berkshire ahead of Queen Elizabeth II state funeral on Monday. PA

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. PA

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

The Prince of Wales arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. PA

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen travelling in a car, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey. Reuters

Britain's King Charles, Britain's Anne, Princess Royal and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey, in London. Reuters

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, (second row) the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and (third row) Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto, Daniel Chatto and the Duchess of Gloucester in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London. PA

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are among the dignitaries and world leaders who attended the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II today in London.

For those members of the British public who can’t make it to London in person to line the streets, the funeral is expected to be the biggest TV event since Princess Diana’s service 25 years ago.

We join our colleagues in the Belfast Telegraph for live coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with the live blog below.

Some 2,000 people attended the funeral, including leaders from around the world and the queen’s great grandchildren Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who will walk behind the Queen’s coffin with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Hundreds of thousands more lined the streets.

The funeral of Princess Diana, who died aged 36 after a car crash in Paris in 1997, was watched by 31 million people in the UK. It has been estimated that the global viewership for that service was 2.5 billion.

Following the funeral service, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken by procession to Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner. The king and members of the royal family will lead the procession.

The coffin will then be taken by hearse to Windsor Castle and from there another procession will take place to St George's Chapel in Windsor. The journey to Windsor is expected to take over two hours.

At 4pm the Royal family will attend a committal service at St George's chapel, which will end with the coffin being lowered into a vault.

Later this evening, at a private service, Queen Elizabeth will be interred at King George VI’s memorial chapel, inside St George's Chapel. The queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

President Michael D. Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid their respects at the catafalque of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London.

Mr Higgins and Mr Martin, along with their wives Sabina and Mary, attended the lying-in-state of the queen. Also present was Martin Fraser, the Irish ambassador to Britain.