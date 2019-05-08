Fugitive Joseph McCann charged with the kidnap and rape of a woman

FUGITIVE Joseph McCann has been charged with the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford, Scotland Yard said.

FUGITIVE Joseph McCann has been charged with the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford, Scotland Yard said.

The 34-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford, Hertfordshire.

Previously he has been described as having a "slight Irish accent".

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Joseph McCann, (34) of Aylesbury, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon, Wednesday, May 8.

"The charges have been brought in connection with an incident alleged to have taken place in Watford on Sunday, 21 April.

"Officers from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command continue to investigate.

"A file remains with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to further alleged offences."

Press Association