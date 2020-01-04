Frontrunner for Lib Dems leadership reveals she is pansexual

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat leadership favourite, has come out as pansexual, while describing the British parliament as a "weird, backwards" place.

The MP (37) for Oxford West and Abingdon revealed for the first time that she is in a "committed, loving, supportive, relationship" with a woman.

She said she was "quite shocked" by the reaction in Westminster: "There were a few people who said, 'How serious is this?' And some even overtly said, 'Don't you think it would be better for your career if you weren't together?'

"They definitely would not have said anything like that had she been a man."

