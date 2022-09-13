From theme park closures to toned-down tills, some of the more unusual ways UK mourners are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

As the UK embraces an official period of National Mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth last Thursday, some local and State bodies and businesses have raised eyebrows over their decisions in how to mark the passing of the monarch.

The following is a list of some of the more bizarre gestures made since the Queen’s death on September 8.

Toned-down tills

UK supermarket chain Morrison’s has not only turned off all in-house music and tannoy announcements as a mark of respect, it has also turned down the beep on its self-service checkouts, leading to some confusion and annoyance by customers who fear they may be paying multiple times for the same item or that their purchases aren’t being properly scanned.

Buskers banned

London commuters will notice an eerie silence on the London Underground this week after Transport for London banned all licensed buskers from performing during the 10-day period of mourning, leading to an outcry from musicians who believe the move will hit them hard financially.

Scaled-down weather updates

The UK’s Met Office was forced to apologise for confusing its followers after issuing a series of tweets that raised more questions than answers over its weather reports posted on Twitter. They also garnered a social media backlash in which posters questioned how reporting the weather could be seen as being disrespectful and whether good weather news – like sunshine and warm temperatures – should be omitted from the forecasts altogether during the mourning period.

An initial tweet said the Met Office will only be issuing daily weather forecasts – which it amended to say: 'The use of the word 'daily' in our earlier Tweet may have given the false impression that we'll only be posting once a day.

It was always our intention to continue to provide forecasts and warnings for the days ahead, through Twitter, multiple times a day. It is right at this sad time to pause other non-operational content that isn't a forecast or warning, to ensure the public can focus on any potential impactful weather during this period.'

Holidaymakers evicted from family resorts

Center Parcs was forced to row back on plans to boot out holidaymakers in its UK sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral. The company was flooded with complaints after it said that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

Guests partway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than €1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – would have been forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early. However this evening, Center Parcs indicated it had had a change of heart.

The company it had “reviewed” its position “regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

Those due to arrive on Monday for shorter stays are being given the opportunity to begin their breaks a day later.

Earlier today Center Parcs said in a statement that it made the decision “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

It added: “We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.

Legoland closes its doors

The Legoland franchise in Windsor announced on Twitter that it was closing for the day on Friday September 9 as a mark of respect for the monarch but accompanying the post was a robotic-looking model of Queen Elizabeth fashioned from Lego pieces.

Car-free day called off

Officials in Hammersmith, West London postponed a car-free day ‘celebration’ as a mark of respect, leading one outraged person to comment: "This is reaching the point where I'm afraid I can no more distinguish between what's parody and what's real.”

No greetings for centenarians and happy couples

Messages on behalf of the monarch for those celebrating their 100th birthday or couples marking milestone anniversaries have been temporarily suspended with no date set for their resumption.

Tribute with a kink

Lingerie chain Ann Summers posted a black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth in her youth on Twitter accompanied by the message: Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth, 1926-2022, thank you Your Majesty.

But it was an ad accompanying the Tweet, flogging sexy lingerie, lubricants and sex toys, that some followers questioned.

Jedward death threats

And finally, closer to home, Lucan entertainers John and Edward Grimes tweeted that they have received death threats after posting controversial comments over the future of the monarchy following Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

“Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us,” they tweeted earlier today.