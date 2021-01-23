Fresh blow to Prince Andrew as his business faces closing down for good

The Duke of York’s flagship business enterprise is hanging by a thread after his close friend, a Swedish billionaire, quit and the company’s offices shut.

Sports tycoon Johan Eliasch has stepped down from Pitch@Palace Global, after about 15 staff resigned in a year, leaving only an accountant to oversee what is left of the company in an administrative role.

A spokesman insisted that it “remains in a pause position while its future direction and strategy is determined” rather than being shut down for good.

However, there are no plans to relaunch the Dragons’ Den-style initiative in the foreseeable future, “in fact, the opposite” a source said, as it emerged that even its ownership was under review.

Any decision to wind up the project, one of the Duke’s sole remaining business interests, would come as a blow to the beleaguered royal.

The initiative, which brokered deals between tech start-ups and wealthy investors, was thrown into disarray by his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019, after which its charitable arm was wound up as corporate sponsors withdrew support.

The global arm, a private limited company, continued however, albeit with all references to the Duke removed from its home page.

What remained of the brand was moved out of its Buckingham Palace base to a nearby office space in London.

However, even that has now been abandoned and the office address of its accountant, a tax specialist, is now the only one on file. There had been a tentative plan to relaunch this spring with a new name, Pitch Connect. But with the Duke’s reputation still hanging in the balance over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it was deemed impossible.

Accounts published last week reveal that at the end of last March, Pitch@Palace Global’s assets had reduced from pounds 3,125,398 to pounds 1,495,737.

The business held pounds 1.2 million in cash and employed 15 people, although all but one have now resigned.

A Pitch@Palace spokesman said: “Pitch@Palace Global Ltd can confirm that director Johan Eliasch has stepped down and has been replaced by accountant Arthur Lancaster.

“The Duke is grateful to the oversight provided by Johan Eliasch since his appointment in May 2019.

“Pitch@Palace Global remains in a pause position while its future direction and strategy is determined and whilst its operations continue to be significantly impacted by Covid restrictions.”

They added that the company was “taking this time to conduct a review of its ownership, structure and governance” but with the expectation that it would be relaunched with a fresh direction at some point in the future.

Mr Eliasch, who runs sports goods company Head, has remained one of few loyal friends who have stuck by the Duke through a string of scandals.

In 2011, amid mounting controversy over the Duke’s decision to visit Epstein in New York, Mr Eliasch was one of several business leaders to sign a public letter praising his “good work”.

In August 2019, two weeks after Epstein’s death, he again issued a statement defending his friend, saying: “Anybody who knows the Duke well knows that he is intensely loyal to his friends and sometimes that loyalty is not in his best interest, and that is what happened here.”

