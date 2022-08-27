French President Emmanuel Macron: We are friends with Britain, but Liz Truss is ‘playing to the gallery’

Emmanuel Macron insists France and Britain are clear friends and allies, despite the comments of British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: Reuters

Emmanuel Macron yesterday accused Liz Truss of “playing to the gallery” as he insisted Britain was a strong ally of France “sometimes in spite of its leaders”.

But the French president also warned that if France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies, “then we are heading for serious problems”.

His comments came in response to the British foreign secretary’s claims during Conservative party leadership hustings that “the jury’s out” on whether the French president is a “friend or foe”.

Responding to a series of quick-fire questions at the event on Thursday evening, Ms Truss said that if elected prime minister, she would judge the French president on his “deeds not words”. When asked the same question, her party rival Rishi Sunak said Mr Macron was a “friend”.

Mr Macron said: “It is never good to lose one’s bearings in life. Let me put it another way. Whoever wins the leadership contest in the UK, I have not the slightest doubt, the UK is a friend of France.

“If, between France and the UK, we are unable to say whether we are friend or foe – the term is not neutral – we are heading for serious problems.

“So I say that the British people, the United Kingdom is a friendly, strong and allied nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders or the little ­mistakes they may make in playing to the gallery.”

John Redwood, the former Cabinet minister, weighed in behind Ms Truss by demanding the French do more to stop Channel migrant crossings.

Mr Redwood, who is backing Ms Truss for the Tory leadership, added: “He could also back the need for GB to be able to sell goods freely in Northern Ireland.” He hit back at Labour criticism of Ms Truss for “a woeful lack of judgment” and insulting one of “Britain’s closest allies”.

Despite his rocky relationship with Mr Macron, British prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday insisted he was a “tres bon buddy” of the UK.

“I think I’ve always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron est un tres bon buddy de notre pays,” he said.

Senior Tories yesterday warned that Ms Truss’s comments were a “serious error” and risked undermining the UK’s relationship with France.

