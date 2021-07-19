‘Freedom Day’ means isolation for Johnson and Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embraced by now Health Secretary Sajid Javid during his general election campaign in 2019. Mr Javid has tested positive for Covid-19 and Mr Johnson is a contact. Photo: Toby Melville/File Photo/Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend so-called “freedom day” self-isolating after being pinged by Test and Trace following a meeting with UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who also met Mr Javid on Friday – initially tried to get around the requirement to quarantine by saying they would instead be joining a workplace testing scheme.

But after a furious outcry, with accusations of hypocrisy at a time when staff shortages due to people being forced to self-isolate were threatening supply chains, the two men hurriedly agreed to do so.

In a video statement posted on his Twitter feed, Mr Johnson said they had “briefly” looked at joining the daily contact testing scheme which is being trialled in the Cabinet Office and a number of other public and private sector organisations.

However, he added: “I think it is far more important everybody sticks to the same rules and that’s why I’m going to be self-isolating until July 26.”



It means Mr Johnson will be confined to his official country residence at Chequers when most lockdown measures in England are lifted today.

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid will also be out of circulation, marking an inauspicious start to what ministers had hoped would be an “irreversible” end of statutory controls.

It came amid renewed warnings from scientists that case numbers in the UK – already running at more than 50,000 a day – would continue to soar as mandatory social-distancing measures are lifted.



Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been busted yet again for thinking the rules that we are all following don’t apply to them.”