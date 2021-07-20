‘Freedom Day’ in UK brings mix of worry and delight

Jemima Hambro models a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood, made from over 1,500 face masks to celebrate all restrictions on weddings lifting in England. Photo: David Parry

Jemima Hambro models a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood, made from over 1,500 face masks to celebrate all restrictions on weddings lifting in England. Photo: David Parry

FOR UK clubbers and nightclub owners, the moment lived up to its media-given moniker, ‘ Freedom Day’.

But the big step out of lockdown was met with nervousness by many Britons and concern from scientists, who say the UK is entering uncharted waters by opening up when confirmed cases are soaring not falling.

As of yesterday, face masks were no longer legally required in England, work-from-home guidance ended and, with social distancing rules shelved, no limits existed on the number of people attending theatre performances or big events.

Nightclubs were allowed to open for the first time in almost 18 months, and from London to Liverpool, thousands of people danced the night away at Freedom Day parties starting at midnight.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” club-goer Lorna Feeney said at Bar Fibre in the city of Leeds. “That’s my life, my soul – I love dancing.”

At The Piano Works in London, patrons packed the area around the cordoned-off dance floor on Sunday as a host led a countdown to midnight.

Once a ceremonial ribbon was cut, the crowd ran toward the dance floor as confetti canons went off and a disco ball spun above. Soon, unmasked club-goers dancing to a live band’s rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody filled the floor.

But while entertainment businesses and ravers are jubilant, many others are deeply worried about scrapping restrictions at a time when Covid-19 cases are on a rapid upswing because of the highly infectious Delta variant. Cases topped 50,000 per day last week for the first time since January. Deaths remain far lower than in the winter thanks to vaccines, but have risen from less than 10 a day in June to about 40 a day in the past week.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who has dialled down talk of freedom in recent weeks, urged the public to “proceed cautiously” and “recognise that this pandemic is far from over”.

Or, as deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam put it: “Don’t tear the pants out of this.”

In a reminder of how volatile the situation is, the prime minister was spending Freedom Day in quarantine.

Mr Johnson and treasury chief Rishi Sunak are both self-isolating for 10 days after contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson initially said he would take daily tests instead of self-isolating – an option not offered to most people – but altered those plans amid public outrage.

The prime minister is among hundreds of thousands of Britons who have been told to quarantine because they have been near someone who tested positive.

The situation is causing staff shortages for businesses including restaurants, car manufacturers and public transport.

Globally, the World Health Organisation says cases and deaths are climbing after a period of decline, spurred by the Delta variant.

Like the UK, Israel and the Netherlands both opened up widely after vaccinating most of their people, but had to reimpose some restrictions after new infection surges.

The Dutch prime minister admitted lifting restrictions too early “was a mistake”.

In the US, many areas abandoned face coverings when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear them in most settings. Some states and cities are now trying to decide what to do as cases rise again.

British officials have repeatedly expressed confidence that the UK’s vaccine roll-out – 68.5pc of adults, more than half the total population, have received two doses – will keep the threat to public health at bay.

But 1,200 scientists from around the world backed a letter to British medical journal The Lancet criticising the conservative government’s decision.

“I can’t think of any realistic good scenario to come out of this strategy, I’m afraid,” said Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at the University of Leicester. “I think it’s really a degree of how bad it’s going to be.”

Mr Tang said nightclubs are potent spreading grounds, because they increase close physical contact among a core customer base – people 18 to 25 – that hasn’t yet been fully vaccinated.

“That’s the perfect mixing vessel for the virus to spread and to even generate new variants,” he said.

The government wants nightclubs and other crowded venues to check whether customers have been vaccinated, have a negative test result or have recovered from the disease.

”I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again” as they have elsewhere, but it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing,” Mr Johnson said.