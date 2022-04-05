‘Fraudster’ transferred £750,000 to Prince Andrew after award

Britain's Prince Andrew is facing calls to explain why he received payments linked to an alleged fraudster. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Prince Andrew is facing questions over why a Turkish “fraudster” was handed a Pitch@Palace award.

Selman Turk received the Pitch@Palace People’s Choice Award just nine days before he arranged a transfer of £750,000 into Prince Andrew’s account, which was described as a “wedding gift” for Princess Beatrice.

Now, his rivals at the Dragons’ Den style event and the former director of Pitch@Palace have raised questions about aspects of the payment.

A former business associate of Mr Turk also claimed that he “intimated to me in various conversations the money was all to do with ensuring Heyman AI did well at Pitch@Palace”.

Mr Turk was voted winner on November 6, 2019, following a competition hosted by the prince at St James’s Palace in Westminster.

Nine days later on November 15, Nebahat Evyap Isbilen authorised a £750,000 payment into Prince Andrew’s personal account on the instruction of Mr Turk, her financial adviser. Mrs Isbilen is now suing Mr Turk, accusing him of fraud.

It has since emerged that Mr Turk and Prince Andrew had become friends by the summer of 2019 but their relationship was not disclosed at the event. Mr Turk had one minute to pitch his idea for a digital banking company.

His victory, which came after an online vote by the public, surprised some people at the event.

A director from one of the rival companies said: “I think there was a little bit of surprise that [Heyman AI] won the People’s Choice Award. Not to degrade what they’re doing, but it was a surprise given that it was the People’s Choice Award and they’re a banking app.”

Another chief executive, Ishani Malhotra, founder and CEO of medical technology company Carcinotec, was “shocked” that Prince Andrew had received money connected to Mr Turk just days after the event.

The duke refused to comment.