France is chosen for King Charles’s first state visit as Britain seeks ‘to repair Brexit ties’

Britain’s King Charles is finalising plans to make France the surprise choice for his first state visit after he became close to Emmanuel Macron over environmental issues.

Instead of visiting one of the Commonwealth realms in his first foreign trip as monarch, there is a growing expectation that he will instead head to Paris as soon as next month on a tour that could also include Germany.

The British Foreign Office, which has the final say over destinations for royal visits, is understood to be keen to use the diplomatic power of the monarchy to build bridges with leading European neighbours post-Brexit.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss also recently caused a stir with her “friend or foe” remarks over Mr Macron's relationship with Britain.

There have been no state visits abroad for seven years because of the late queen’s restricted ability to travel.

Visiting France would also have the added benefit, from the king’s point of view, of drawing attention to a major tree-planting scheme in Africa that is designed to combat climate change and which has both his and the French president’s backing.

Although the king cannot express political views, Mr Macron could arrange for a state visit to include an exhibition about the Great Green Wall project.

The scheme aims to plant a 50km-wide belt of trees across the entire African continent to halt the spread of the Sahara desert and replace forests lost elsewhere.

Last year, the then Prince of Wales shared a platform with Mr Macron at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow to encourage investment in what he described as a “precious opportunity” to help save the planet.

During a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on Sunday night, before the late queen’s funeral, the king warmly greeted Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte, reflecting what one source described as “a long friendship” between the two men.

Although no plans for the king’s first foreign visit have yet been set in stone, there have been reports that a visit to a near neighbour will precede a long-haul trip to a Commonwealth realm.

France is a crucial international partner, not only because of trade and as a Nato ally, but because the British government is reliant on its help to stem the tide of illegal cross-Channel migrants.

The “soft power” of the royal family has always been exploited as a diplomatic tool, and the British foreign office wants to capitalise on its popularity in the wake of the late queen’s funeral, which was watched by billions of people worldwide.

Mr Macron delivered one of the most memorable tributes to the queen from any world leader when he said the French people felt “an emptiness” because of her death, adding that: “To you, she was your queen. To us, she was The Queen.”

Sources suggested that Germany would also be near the top of the list for a state visit, suggesting the king could head to Berlin after visiting France.

It was one of the last countries visited by the queen and Prince Philip, when the couple were hosted by Joachim Gauck, then Germany’s president, in June 2015.

The first Commonwealth countries to receive a state visit are expected to be Australia and New Zealand in the spring. The king visited Canada in May, but has not been to Australia since 2018.

As well as planning foreign visits, the king is also understood to want to use domestic royal visits to promote diversity and to support people of all faiths.

One of his last acts as Prince of Wales was to edit the British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice last month, and sources close to the king said he wanted to find ways to carry on supporting minorities.

Mr Macron confirmed he had issued an invitation to the king to make a state visit to France, saying: “I had the opportunity to invite King Charles to come to France when it is appropriate for him.”

