Four people killed in Leicester explosion

The assistant chief fire officer for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has described the "tremendous effort" of crews as they continue to dig through rubble and tackle the blaze.

Andrew Brodie also said on Twitter that work was continuing to ensure those directly affected by the incident were being looked after.

He had earlier described conditions for firefighters as "arduous" on a "bitterly cold night". A "search and rescue operation" will continue through the night and into the morning, Leicestershire Police has said.

Emergency personnel at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester, after a "major incident" was declared by police after reports of an explosion at around 7.03pm, from which four people have been taken to hospital, East Midlands Ambulance Service said. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The force tweeted that emergency services were still at the scene on Hinckley Road as of 4.45am on Monday. Four people have died after an explosion and fire at a building in Leicester on Sunday night.

Leicestershire Police said another four people remain in hospital following the incident, one with serious injuries. Fire crews, paramedics and police responded to reports of an explosion at the property on Hinckley Road at about 7pm.

Police believe there may still be people unaccounted for following the explosion. Superintendent Shane O'Neill said: "There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital.

"The building consisted of a shop premises on the ground level and a two-storey flat above it.

"We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties.

Handout video grab courtesy of Graeme Hudson of the scene after a "major incident" was declared by police after reports of an explosion in Leicester. At around 7.03pm Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received calls from the public who said they had heard a blast on Hinckley Road. Photo: Graeme Hudson/PA Wire.

"Once the site is deemed to be safe, a joint investigation with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service will begin looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which at this stage is not being linked to terrorism."

