Four people hospitalised following explosion in Leicester as police declare 'major incident'

At around 7.03pm Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received calls from the public who said they had heard a blast on Hinckley Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said six fire engines had been requested and that the incident is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation. Leicestershire Police tweeted: "There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

"All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area." Video taken at the scene shows flames billowing into the night sky.

One clip filmed by Graeme Hudson appeared to show emergency services rushing to the aid of someone close to where the blast occurred. Speaking to Sky News, Kat Pattinson who lives on the same road as the fire, said: "We are down the same street - about 500 metres from where the blast has taken place and our whole house shook.

"We checked on our children first and foremost and then we went outside. "There is just an awful lot of smoke here at the moment and the whole area is cordoned off."

She added that the shop on fire is usually open until about 9pm on a Sunday, and has a flat above it.

All four casualties have been taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, the ambulance service said in a tweet.

A hazardous area response team and ambulance crews remain at the scene in Hinckley Road in the west of the city, it added. Police said at this stage there is no indication blast was linked to terrorism.

