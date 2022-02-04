British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, Business and Energy Secretary Greg Hands said on Friday.

Johnson is fighting to shore up his premiership in the face of growing anger over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns and questions about Johnson's often chaotic style of leadership.

Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would not have made Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's worst sex offenders.

Asked what was going on in Downing Street, Johnson's residence and office, Hands told Sky: "Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted."

"This is the prime minister taking charge," Hands said. He could not say who would be replacing Johnson's chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, who resigned on Thursday.

Johnson pledged to change his leadership style after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings held at his Downing Street office and residence condemned "serious failures of leadership"

Munira Mirza, a long-term ally, stepped down as Downing Street head of policy, citing Mr Johnson’s “scurrilous” attack on Labour leader Keir Starmer over the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Jack Doyle, the UK prime minister’s director of communications, later confirmed his exit, telling colleagues that the events of recent weeks had “taken a terrible toll on my family life”.

No 10 went on to announce that Dan Rosenfield, Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, would leave in the coming weeks.

A government source insisted the departure of the latter pair was part of a planned shake-up that Mr Johnson promised MPs on Monday in the wake of the Sue Gray report, saying: “This is obviously part of the change programme... how we change, how we operate, how we improve things.”

Mr Doyle, Mr Rosenfield and Mr Reynolds have all been directly caught up in the allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Mr Reynolds was responsible for inviting staff to attend the gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, urging people to “bring your own booze!” via email. The party is now being investigated by the police.

It was claimed by another Whitehall insider that the departure of Ms Mirza had encouraged No 10 to bring forward plans for the overhaul, which had been due to be announced next week.

Speculation grew last night that Mr Johnson could struggle to fill the vacant jobs.

The Daily Telegraph revealed this week that Antonia Romeo, one of Britain’s most senior female civil servants, had decided against applying for the newly created permanent secretary role at No 10. Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the UK’s treasury, told Channel 4 News: “I think the last days of Rome were more fun.”

Tory whips are also understood to be braced for ministerial resignations, with Alex Chalk, the solicitor general, identified by a government source as someone who could quit because of unhappiness over the handling of Partygate.

The resignation of Ms Mirza, one of Mr Johnson’s longest-serving allies, was seen as the most bruising loss.

She lambasted him over the “inappropriate and partisan” jibe at the Labour leader earlier this week. Her intervention came after Mr Johnson accused Mr Starmer of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” when he was Britain’s director of public prosecutions.

After initially doubling down on the remarks, insisting his claim was “fairly accurate”, Mr Johnson backtracked yesterday. However, he stopped short of apologising.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told a televised Downing Street press conference: “Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it.”

He also lamented the loss of Ms Mirza, saying he enjoyed working with her.

The resignations came a day after three Tory MPs revealed they had submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership, taking the publicly confirmed number of letters to eight. Further high-level resignations are expected in the days ahead.

