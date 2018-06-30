Four men killed and two teenage girls seriously injured following crash between taxi and car in UK

Four young men have been killed and two teenage girls seriously injured following a collision between a taxi and a car in Leeds.

The men, aged 18, 19, 19 and 21 died at the scene on the outer ring road, West Yorkshire Police said.

The incident happened at around 2.40am this morning.

Two young girls, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital.

The 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition, while the 17-year-old's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police in the UK are appealing for witnesses and an investigation is now under way.

Online Editors