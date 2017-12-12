Four drivers ran over a woman and did not stop in a multiple hit-and-run, police have said.

Four drivers ran over a woman and did not stop in a multiple hit-and-run, police have said.

Four different drivers run over woman and fail to stop in multiple hit-and-run horror

A woman was killed after she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing in south London on Monday morning and was hit by an HGV, police believe. The driver did not stop.

Shortly afterwards, she was struck by another lorry and two cars - but again none of the drivers stopped. The woman is believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s. Police had not yet identified her on Monday night and were attempting to trace her next of kin.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the scene near Tulse Hill station at 6.48am on Monday morning. She was treated at the scene in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill, but was pronounced dead at 7.21am.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us. "I would also urge the drivers of all four vehicles to come forward and speak with my team."

Local Labour MP Helen Hayes said her thoughts were the "family and friends of the victim". Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton.

Telegraph.co.uk