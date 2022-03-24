Founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange weds in Belmarsh Prison

Julian Assange, who was married while in high security prison in Belmarsh, London, yesterday.

People throw confetti at Stella Moris after her wedding at Belmarsh Prison in London, where she married WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee Stella Moris arrives at Belmarsh Prison in south east London ahead of their wedding ceremony inside the jail where he has been held for three years.

Julian Assange married his long-term partner inside a high-security prison in south east London during visiting hours yesterday afternoon.

The WikiLeaks founder’s new wife Stella Moris made an emotional speech to a crowd outside Belmarsh Prison following the service.

Fighting back tears, she said: “I’m very happy but I’m very sad... I wish he were here... What we’re going through is inhuman. He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through.”

Passing motorists beeped their horns and supporters cheered as Ms Morris arrived at Belmarsh prison yesterday lunchtime wearing a floor-length wedding dress and veil designed by Vivienne Westwood.

Craig Murray, a “whistleblower” and friend of Mr Assange, described the wedding as a “moment of hope and love in terrible circumstances”.

Mr Murray, a former WikiLeaks writer, was denied access by prison authorities, who regarded him as a threat to the prison’s security.