Forty years on, slice of cake from Princess Diana’s wedding is up for auction

The large slice of wedding cake, bearing the royal coat of arms. Photo: Dominic Winter Auctioneers

The slice of cake was stored in an old floral cake tin by a member of the Queen Mother’s household who had been gifted it. Photo: Dominic Winter Auctioneers

A slice of the cake served up at Princess Diana’s wedding is up for sale – 40 years after she and Prince Charles tied the knot.

The anniversary of their fairytale nuptials, when the heir to the British throne married 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, is today.

But their relationship was not to last, and they split 11 years later in 1992, divorcing in 1996. Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

The large slice, from one of the 23 official wedding cakes, features a sugared onlay of the royal coat of arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver.

It was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household, who preserved the topping with clingfilm.

She kept it in an old floral cake tin and taped a handmade label to the lid, reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake”, which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

Mrs Smith’s family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it has come up for auction once again, coinciding with the former couple’s 40th wedding anniversary.

Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said: “It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it.”

It is expected to fetch between £300 (€350) and £500 (€590) when it goes under the hammer along with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme.

The cake will feature in the Dominic Winter auction on August 11.

Charles and Diana’s wedding was watched by a worldwide TV audience of more than 750 million.

But cracks soon began to appear in the marriage.



The princess died suddenly in a Paris car crash in 1997, a year after her divorce, when sons William and Harry were just 15 and 12 years old.