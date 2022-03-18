Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron drives to Poland with aid delivery for Ukrainian refugees

David Cameron has set off driving to Poland in a small lorry full of supplies to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Sharing a photo of himself at the wheel, the former prime minister announced his trip and applauded the “typically phenomenal” generosity of the British people in gathering donations for the millions fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Cameron said he and a group of volunteers from the Chippy Larder, a food project in his local town of Chipping Norton, West Oxfordshire, had put out a call for donations in the area.

The team managed to amass enough supplies to fill the small lorry, which is now packed with sanitary products, clothing and medical supplies and is en route to Poland.

Mr Cameron said: “For the last two years I’ve been volunteering each week at the Chippy Larder, a food project in my local town, which helps low-income families with surplus food from supermarkets (and cuts food waste at the same time).

“In the last fortnight we’ve appealed for the things that refugees from Ukraine need as they arrive in Poland. The response has been amazing.

“The generosity of the community in West Oxfordshire - and of the British people more generally - has been typically phenomenal, stepping up to help our neighbours in their hour of need.

“I’m currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way.”

Similar missions have been launched by Britons up and down the country hoping to do their bit to ease the suffering of those fleeing Ukraine.

Yesterday, Sarah, Duchess of York spoke to reporters in Warsaw after organising a convoy of lorries to deliver donated goods to support refugees.

She said the impact of the Russian invasion on families was “unbearable to see” and said she wanted to do her “bit” in supporting the arrival of refugees into Poland.

She said: “This conflict is absolutely heartbreaking to watch. It is unbearable to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

“I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting.”

She added: “So far we have organised for three articulated lorries with supplies designed to help refugees from Ukraine in Poland. These include clothes for women, children, nappies, hand sanitisers, toiletries, torches, and non-perishable food like porridge oats.

“All of these items have been provided by kind-hearted donors in the UK who I can’t thank enough.

“I think those of us in countries further away have a duty to help the Polish people respond to this crisis. Two of our lorries have gone to Rudy and Czeladz, and the third one will go to the Silesia region.”

It comes after Mr Cameron called on the government to “get back” to dedicating 0.7 per cent of gross national income (GNI) to overseas aid, after it was cut to 0.5 per cent last year.

He said the Cabinet should have a dedicated aid minister, who would be “100 per cent dedicated” to the role.

Mr Cameron told Channel 4 News: “Let’s do more on humanitarian aid. We achieved 0.7% of GDP in our aid payments. I’m sad we’ve got away from that. I hope we can get back there.

“Let’s - with the EU - lead the donor conference, lead the aid effort.

“Let’s have a dedicated aid minister in the Cabinet doing development. The foreign office ministers do a great job but it’d be good to have someone who’s 100 per cent dedicated to humanitarian aid and development.”