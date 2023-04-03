| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Former UK Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies aged 91

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images Expand

Close

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sam Blewett

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described former UK chancellor Nigel Lawson who has died aged 91 as an "inspiration".

Mr Sunak said: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

Most Watched

Privacy