Former UK Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies aged 91

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described former UK chancellor Nigel Lawson who has died aged 91 as an "inspiration".

Mr Sunak said: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

“He was a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson described Mr Lawson as a "giant" of Tory politics while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called him a "true statesman".

The former MP and leading Brexiteer served in Margaret Thatcher's government and sat in the House of Lords until his retirement in December.

Mr Johnson said: "Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

"He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Mr Cleverly said: "Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died.

"A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten."

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Mr Lawson was a “giant who changed the political weather”.

He tweeted: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

“He was a giant who changed the political weather, a lodestar for Conservatives, and a kind man always generous with his wisdom.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr Lawson was a father to six children, including celebrity cook Nigella Lawson and journalist Dominic Lawson

He represented the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992.

He served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet throughout the 1980s, working closely with the prime minister on many of her economic reforms.

Prior to entering politics aged 42, Mr Lawson was a journalist, and worked as editor of The Spectator.