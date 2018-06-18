Former TV presenter to face trial over alleged sexual assault
Former TV presenter John Leslie is due to go on trial after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub
The 53-year-old is alleged to have put his hand under the woman's clothing and touched her bare bottom at Atik nightclub in Edinburgh on June 25 last year.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
The former Blue Peter and Wheel of Fortune host denied the allegation through a plea entered by his lawyer at a previous hearing.
Press Association