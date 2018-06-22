Former TV presenter John Leslie has been cleared of sexual assault

Independent.ie

Former TV presenter John Leslie has been cleared of sexual assault after the charge was found not proven in a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/former-tv-presenter-john-leslie-has-been-cleared-of-sexual-assault-37039256.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37038575.ece/4c463/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_0e5d8e74-969e-40d4-8485-461bacd6c53c_1