A former Paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and gluing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.

Former Paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto plane, gluing himself to it denies causing public nuisance

James Brown, 55, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, is alleged to have climbed on top of the aircraft at London City Airport on Thursday during the Extinction Rebellion protests.

A protester, who Extinction Rebellion says is former Paralympic athlete James Brown, lies on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport, in London, Britain, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his solicitor Raj Chada.

Mr Brown, of Magdalen Road, Exeter, wore a grey jumper to the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The alleged offence took place two days after his birthday.

District judge John Zani granted Mr Brown conditional bail, prohibiting him from going within one mile of any airport in the UK.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on November 8 for trial.

The athlete's arrest and charging capped a week of demonstrations against climate inaction which saw more than 1,100 arrests across the capital.

Brown competed for Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland in a career which saw him participate at five Paralympic Games and earn two gold medals and a bronze.

