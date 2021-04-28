Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to appear in court on assault charges

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is to appear in court charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Wales manager Giggs, 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1.

He has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s – understood to be Ms Greville’s younger sister – during the same alleged incident.

Giggs faces an additional charge of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour against Ms Greville in their relationship between December 2017 and November 2020.

He is due to appear on Wednesday at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for his first court appearance in the case.

Following the announcement of the charges on Friday, Giggs denied the allegations as he stated: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.”

Police were called to Giggs’ address at 10.05pm on November 1 to reports of a disturbance.

A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs was arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries.

Ms Greville reportedly met Giggs when she was working on PR for his Hotel Football business venture, opposite Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

In April 2018 she was appointed head of PR and communications for GG Hospitality, the hospitality management firm co-owned by Giggs and former United team-mate Gary Neville. She was involved in the launch of their Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre before she took up a new PR consultancy post last July with a former employer.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

PA Media