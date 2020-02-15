Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead in London apartment

The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. PA Photo

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has died aged 40.

In a statement, her family said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat today.

The television presenter has had a troubled few months, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home last month. However, she denied she had hit Lewis Burton, 27, and was released on bail until her trial on March 4.

Caroline chose to step down as host of the current series of 'Love Island' in order not to "detract attention" from the show as she faced the assault charge.

The 40-year-old star - who was replaced by Laura Whitmore - shared at the time: "'Love Island' has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Louis Walsh has paid tribute to his friend Caroline Flack.

The music manager became close to the TV star through the series the Xtra Factor where the pair tied the knot in a fake wedding for the show.

Mr Walsh expressed his devastation at the tragedy.

“I loved her,” he said, “We were only texting last week. It is awful.”

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as the presenter for Love Island's winter series, said: "I’m trying to find the words but I can’t."

Iâm trying to find the words but I canât 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

Friends and colleagues are flocking to social media to pay tribute to Ms Flack.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.

Read More

He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind".

Schofield wrote: "You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind".

Irish Actor Chris O'Dowd also paid tribute to Ms Flack.

He tweeted: "Caroline was so f**kin fun. She had the best cackle of a laugh. She deserved so much better. She’s gone far too soon. My heart goes out to her sister Jo and the family. You’ll be so missed darlin, by so many."

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, who won the ITV2 series in 2017, tweeted: "My heart is actually broken."

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan said: "I met Caroline Flack last summer, she was so sweet and genuine and couldn’t have been kinder to me.She did not deserve this.It’s absolutely devastating, all my love to her family and friends."

Former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson wrote a long message on Instagram next to a picture of himself with Flack.

He wrote: "I can't believe what I'm reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I've ever met, I have nothing but great memories! It was just weeks since we were chatting away!".

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.





Online Editors