Tuesday 28 May 2019

Former JLS singer Oritse Williams found not guilty of raping woman at hotel

Former JLS star Oritse Williams arrives at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former JLS singer Oritse Williams has been cleared by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court of raping a woman at a hotel.

Jurors also found Williams’ tour manager Jamien Nagadhana not guilty of charges of sexual assault and assault be penetration.

More to follow

Press Association

