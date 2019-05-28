Former JLS singer Oritse Williams found not guilty of raping woman at hotel
Former JLS singer Oritse Williams has been cleared by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court of raping a woman at a hotel.
Jurors also found Williams’ tour manager Jamien Nagadhana not guilty of charges of sexual assault and assault be penetration.
More to follow
Press Association
