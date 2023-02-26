| 5.4°C Dublin

Former child actor who starred in famous ‘Accrington Stanley’ milk ad is jailed for murder

Kevin Spaine said the famous catchphrase: “Accrington Stanley – who are they?” in the iconic 1989 milk advert

Kevin Spaine Expand
Carl Rice in the famous ad Expand

Carl Rice in the famous ad

Níall Feiritear

A child actor who hit the big time in the late 1980s on a TV advert for milk has been locked up for life for a horrific murder in Britain.

Kevin Spaine wore a Liverpool kit in the commercial for the Milk Marketing Board in 1989 and uttered the famous catchphrase “Accrington Stanley, who are they?”

