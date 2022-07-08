A bookmaker firm showing the latest odds for the next Conservative Party leader on College Green outside the Houses of Parlliament, London, following the resignation Boris Johnson. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Former British chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after Johnson announced the previous day that he would stand down as prime minister .

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.

Sunak quit as finance minister on Tuesday, one of two unexpected resignations that set in motion a chain of events that led to Johnson's decision to step down.

The rules and timetable for the contest to replace Johnson are due to be set out next week by a party committee.

Sunak said in his resignation letter it had become clear that his approach to the economy had been too different to Johnson's, as the two had tried to agree on the next steps for the country.

He continued on that theme in his candidacy announcement video.

"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future," he said.

"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation yesterday.

No clear favourite has emerged since the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out.

But around a dozen MPs are believed to be preparing campaigns or canvassing support.

The crowded contest threatens to become akin to “Wacky Races”, said backbencher Steve Brine.

Former chancellor Sunak and ex-health secretary Sajid Javid effectively launched their bids for the top job by quitting on Tuesday evening. However, both contenders kept their heads down as the PM finally accepted the game was up yesterday.

Ben Wallace also stayed quiet, defending his decision to remain defence secretary as “an obligation to keep this country safe”. He is viewed as a favourite among members, topping this week’s online Conservative Home survey of the party grassroots.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt is also being viewed as a serious contender. The ardent Leave campaigner came second only to Mr Wallace in this week’s grassroots survey.

Tom Tugendhat received a major boost over Jeremy Hunt in his bid to win the support of Tory moderates when Damian Green, leader of the One Nation caucus, backed him to be the next PM.

Mr Green told Sky News: “Having a fresh start with someone who is not in the cabinet and is determined to restore the highest standards will be exactly what the country wants. You can take it that Tom is going to run.”

Mr Tugendhat, a Remainer at the Brexit referendum in 2016 and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, became the first to announce his intention to stand for leader by making his declaration in January.

Mr Hunt, the former health secretary understood to be keen on a second leadership bid, kept quiet yesterday.

Nadhim Zahawi is also believed to be considering a leadership bid, despite a whirlwind 48 hours which saw him named chancellor on Tuesday before he headed back into Downing Street the following evening to advise Mr Johnson that his time was up. Mr Zahawi has been “secretly” working with close allies of Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby on a possible leadership campaign for months, according to The Times.

It is not yet clear whether home secretary Priti Patel or transport secretary Grant Shapps could throw their hats in the ring. The Johnson loyalists were also part of a delegation of ministers who headed into No 10 on Wednesday night to tell the PM his time was over.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, a Remainer in 2016 who has boosted her credentials with Brexiteers with her hardline stance on the protocol, cut short her trip to Indonesia yesterday and called for “calmness and unity” in the weeks ahead. Tory ally Alec Shelbrooke said he would be backing Ms Truss to be leader. “When I look at what we need to do to help deliver the manifesto, get those Brexit benefits ... Liz Truss is going to be the best person to deliver that,” said the Remain campaigner.

Steve Baker, the self-declared Brexit “hardman”, said he was considering throwing his hat in the ring. Asked by TalkTV who would be in his first cabinet, the ex-chair of the European Research Group named Mr Wallace and Mr Sunak.

Jake Berry, leader of the Northern Research Group, is also thought to be considering a leadership bid. Although he has been in parliament since 2010, he remains an influential figure among many of the “red wall” MPs who won seats in the north and Midlands in 2019.

There has been speculation the 2019 intake of younger MPs could agree on a “new generation” candidate. But one MP in the group said there was no current plan for someone to step forward.

The attorney general Suella Braverman told ITV’s Peston on Wednesday that she would put her name into the ring.



The 1922 Committee’s executive is under pressure to have the initial field of candidates down to two by July 21, when parliament breaks for summer.

A hustings process for members would be expected to last around a month before a new leader is elected – and new PM in place – by the start of September. (© Independent News Service)

