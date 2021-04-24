Former adviser launches vicious attack on Boris Johnson as row over leaks explodes

Former Tory adviser Dominic Cummings last night made an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of quashing a leak inquiry to protect his fiancee and of “possibly illegal” plans to refurbish his Downing Street flat.

In a 1,000-word blog post, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser alleged that the prime minister personally asked him if it was possible to stop an inquiry into the No 10 leak that forced the country into lockdown last year.

Mr Cummings claimed the source of the leak had been identified as Henry Newman, a former aide to Michael Gove and “best friend” of Carrie Symonds.

He alleged Mr Johnson said the inquiry would cause him “very serious problems” with Ms Symonds. Mr Newman was promoted to a key Downing Street role after Mr Cummings’s departure.

Mr Cummings also accused Mr Johnson of “possibly illegal” behaviour over allegations he had drawn up plans for Conservative Party donors to pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

“The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended,” Mr Cummings said.

The broadside came within hours of disclosures that senior No 10 sources were blaming Mr Cummings for a series of leaks of the Prime Minister’s messages to Sir James Dyson, the businessman, and Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Cummings, who was forced out of Downing Street last year, called for an inquiry into the government’s conduct during the pandemic and said he was prepared to publish all his emails and messages in relation to his work with the prime minister.

“It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves,” he said.

He denied being the source of leaks about Sir James and said he was not the so-called “Chatty Rat” who leaked details of England’s second lockdown.

Mr Johnson last night denied that he had tried to stop an inquiry into the leak, saying: “No, of course not”.

Asked if he thought Mr Cummings had leaked details of his contacts with Sir James, he said: “I don’t think people give a monkey’s about this issue. What they care about is what were we doing to protect the health of the British public and that’s what I care about.”

No 10 denied any rules had been broken. A spokesman said: “This government is entirely focused on fighting coronavirus, delivering vaccines and building back better.”

On the flat allegation, the spokesman said: “At all times, the government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law.”

He added: “The PM has never interfered in a government leak inquiry.”

Mr Cummings’s statement dealt with three separate allegations involving the Prime Minister and Downing Street in recent months.

The first involved a leak by the person dubbed the “Chatty Rat” who told newspapers a second Covid lockdown was about to be announced last October.

Mr Cummings denied being behind that leak and claimed it was in fact Mr Newman, who was approached for comment last night.

A senior government source said: “The allegations against Henry Newman are entirely false. He wouldn’t be working in Downing Street if he was suspected of leaking.”

The second allegation was that the prime minister attempted to quash the inquiry into the leak because of Mr Newman’s friendship with Ms Symonds.

Mr Cummings quotes Mr Johnson saying: “If Newman is confirmed as the leaker then I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends... [pause] perhaps we could get the cabinet secretary to stop the leak inquiry?”

Mr Cummings claimed he told the prime minister that was “mad” and “unethical”. He said: “I told him that he could not possibly cancel an inquiry about a leak that affected millions of people, just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends.”

The third allegation revolved around the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment in which Mr Johnson lives with Ms Symonds.

It has been claimed that Mr Johnson tried to secure money from Tory donors to help cover the cost of refurbishment because of a spending limit on taxpayers’ money.

Mr Cummings claimed the prime minister’s proposal was “possibly illegal”, adding: “I refused to help him organise these payments.”

Downing Street yesterday confirmed there was interest in setting up either a charity or private trust to oversee renovations of the flat and said there had been work this year on “painting, sanding and floorboards”.

But any wrongdoing was denied. A No 10 spokesman said: “All reportable donations are transparently declared and published – either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns.”

Yesterday, Mr Johnson played down the row about leaked texts involving billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson, saying “people aren’t so much interested” in the source of leaks.

He also defended helping James Dyson build ventilators last year, saying there was not “anything remotely dodgy or rum or weird or sleazy about trying to secure more ventilators at a time of a national pandemic”.

Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson had forged a close relationship during the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, which saw the country vote for Brexit.

The pair rejoined when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, with Mr Cummings helping on Brexit strategy especially, before they fell out in late 2020. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]